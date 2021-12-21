Minister – designate vows to tackle Mambilla power project in one year

The newly confirmed Minister by the Senate, Muazu Sambo, has vowed to tackle the challenges surrounding the take-off of the Mambilla Power Project.

Sambo made the vow during screening session carried on him by the Senate in Ppenary Tuesday and interviews he later had with journalists after his confirmation.

Mr Muazu was appointed a minister by President Muhammadu Buhari last Tuesday.

His appointment came weeks after ministers of Agriculture, Sabo Nanono, and Power, Saleh Mamman were sacked by the president.

Responding to question on how to bring the Mambilla Power Project into reality, the Minister – designate said the delay in the commencement of the project is sad for the country and will be tackled head long if assigned the portfolio of Power.

“I share sentiment with the lack of progress we have witnessed over the Mambila project.

“It has been on from the first republic. If in 2021, we are still talking about he project not taking off, it is sad for Nigeria.

“Major constraints on the project has been the arbitration case in Paris. There must be a way we can compensate the company that took us to court.

“If confirmed by this Senate, I will definitely make a difference on the Mambila project within one year. I know what the problem is and I can crack it.

“The problem is human. I have delivered successful multi-billion dollar projects in the last 35 years. It is not new,” he said.

Related

No tags for this post.