Minister endorses Ogba’s book on Rashidi Yekini

February 6, 2022 Editorial IV Sports 0

The Minister  of  Youth and Sports Development Chief Sunday Dare has endorsed a new book, titled: Rashidi  YekiniThe Goals  Father.

While  receiving  a copy of the book the Sports Minister asked SWAN members present, who can we compare to Yekini in  the  present Super Eagles  ?

The book written  by  Johnny  Precious Ogba, a  UK  based author and former  sports  journalist with the nation’s foremost media  outfit,   Complete Communication  was presented to the Hon.  Minister by Mike  Ndidi at  MKO National  Stadium, Abuja last Thursday.

And in his  usual  magnanimous  manner,  Chief Sunday Dare requested  for some  copies  of the book to be given   to  members of  the FCT  Sports Writers Association of Nigeria.

The  book is a relevant contribution to Nigeria’s  football  archive and documented Yekini’s legendary exploits in the  round leather game.

Proceeds  from  the book, it was  gathered   will be donated to  charity organisation.