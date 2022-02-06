Minister endorses Ogba’s book on Rashidi Yekini





The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Chief Sunday Dare has endorsed a new book, titled: Rashidi Yekini–The Goals Father.

While receiving a copy of the book the Sports Minister asked SWAN members present, who can we compare to Yekini in the present Super Eagles ?

The book written by Johnny Precious Ogba, a UK based author and former sports journalist with the nation’s foremost media outfit, Complete Communication was presented to the Hon. Minister by Mike Ndidi at MKO National Stadium, Abuja last Thursday.

And in his usual magnanimous manner, Chief Sunday Dare requested for some copies of the book to be given to members of the FCT Sports Writers Association of Nigeria.

The book is a relevant contribution to Nigeria’s football archive and documented Yekini’s legendary exploits in the round leather game.

Proceeds from the book, it was gathered will be donated to charity organisation.