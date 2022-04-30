Minister foresees brighter digital economic drive as BleanQ rolls out new technology in Nigeria

The Minister of Youth and Sports development Chief Sunday Dare has said the evolution of young people oriented technology promises a brighter future in Nigeria’s digital economy.

Dare gave this assurance on Friday in Abuja when Zkyte technologies officially launched BleanQ app, an innovation put in place by young Nigerians that focuses on efficiency and proficiency.

The Minister represented by his media assistant Mr. Kola Daniel at the event said launch of the app would go a long way in leading the desired digital change in Nigeria.

According to him, “The clear mandate of our ministry is youth development and how youth can be empowered or developed through technology. We are in a digital economy today where everybody in the world wants to use digital technology to perform one activity or the other.

“I can say here today that Nigeria is the next future of what we call digital economy.

“This technology we are talking about is youth-driven, which means that more employment opportunities will be created, it has to do with economic growth, it has to do with creating ambience that will bring people from the street, which is exactly what Zkyte technologies is doing.

“We are in a digital world where everyone is expected to indulge in productive activities and with the help of this digital app, Nigeria will be more productive.”

The initiator of the App Ayoola Dawodu said Bleanq product cuts across a variety of Gold plate, Bamboo, Metal and Plastic cards. That’s not all, the bi-products also include wristbands and tags.

“The aim is to offer high quality services to Nigerians through latest innovations and to provide an efficient affordable IT partner and solution for all.

“In a country like Nigeria that we don’t have a centralize information that is digitise by the government, we need to provide system that easy for us it not a must that government do everything IT Companies can come together and creating this kind of solution, it will help Nigeria to improve on a global platform,” he said.

“With the app, Nigerians can go to hospital without being present, you can communicate with your doctor inside your house, and your children can receive and do their assignment and submit to their lecturers without leaving their room amongst others.”

He said Nigerians can visit www.bleanq.com and subscribe for the project.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

