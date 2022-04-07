Minister gets Prince Charles award of excellence

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Sulieman Adamu has been recognised for his excellent contribution to the WaterAid activities in Nigeria and commitment to the development of the water sector by the WaterAid President and Prince of Wales, Prince Charles.

Presenting both letters of Award and the Award to the minister, WaterAid Nigeria Country Director, Ms Evelyn Mere, said the award is in recognition of the minister’s unwavering commitment to achieving long lasting results in the WASH sector and his outstanding leadership which has positioned the country on a path towards achieving transformational change in Nigeria’s WASH sector.

She said: “the award represents the highest level of commendation WaterAid can offer its supporters and is awarded by our President, HRH The Prince of Wales. It is therefore my honour, on behalf of the WaterAid Chief Executive, Tim Wainwright.

Receiving the Award, Adamu said the international recognition is for the entire WASH family and show the government’s political will to develop the water sector.