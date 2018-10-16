Minister hails Buhari on Adiabo Okutikang beach completion

Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Prof. Stephen Ocheni has commended the President Mohammadu Buhari led administration for the completion of Adiabo Okutikang Beach in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State.

According to the Minister, the project would no doubt bring relief to the community which has suffered for a long period due to the non completion of the beach.

In a statement made available to journalists, Ocheni, noted that the project if well managed will turn Adiabo Okutikang community into a tourist centre in the process promoting socioeconomic activities in the area.

He maintained that the project will reduce danger to lives and properties associated with erosion and persistent flooding that has been the experienced in the past.

In a related development, the Permanent Secretary, Ecological fund Office, Dr. Habiba Lawal who was represented at the occasion by the Director, Soil Erosion and Flood Control, Engr. Felix Okeke informed the audience that the project which was initiated by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-lta, was meant to arrest the menace erosion and flood posed to the community and to avoid further environmental degradation.

Lawal commended the consultant and the contractor for the timely completion of the project which was made possible through the hard work and efforts of Ecological Fund Office staff.

“She also informed the audience that the purpose of the commissioning and handover of the project to the benefitting community was to ensure ownership and sustainability of the Project.

Also, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs.

Winifred Oyo-lta has started to transform the economic and social lives of the youths and women in the area.

Oyo-Ita, while thanking the youths and elders of Adiabo for the display of maturity, discipline and responsibility throughout the period the project was constructed advised them to always engage in productive businesses that the project has offered.

She also warned them to desist from touting activities.

The Paramount ruler of Calabar South, Prof. Ham Hogan who spoke on behalf of the community hailed the development said state and local government representatives promised to make maximum use of the project to better the economic wellbeing of the people.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.