Minister hails civil service for significant roles 

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, has described the Nigerian Civil Service as the engine of governance, hence should be celebrated considering the significant role it plays in the society.

This Minister gave the commendation at the Civil Service Award Ceremony held at ARMTI Conference Centre Gudu, Abuja recently.

He said based on the directive of the Head of Service of the Federation for all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA’s) to mark 2022 public service celebration before 23 June, 2022, the Ministry has deemed it fit necessary to recognize deserving officers who had distinguished in their duties thereby contributing to the realization of the mandate of the Ministry.

In his words, “We should not expect an award on a platter of gold, rather our little contribution in the way and manner we carry out our assignments goes a long way in bring about the desired change and progress” he, however, urged everyone to start changing from within, if that expected change outside were to be realised,” the Minister added.

Dr. Abubakar stated that the 2022 award was in three categories namely; Presidential Distinguished Public Service Career Award for Grade level 15 and above, Presidential Merit Award, Grade level 7-14 and Head of Service Commendation Letter award for Grade Level 3-6.

He, therefore, congratulated the Permanent Secretary, the organised and the awardees for achieving the great feat.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe, reiterated that the historic event was in Commemoration of 2022 Civil Service award noting that the selection was based on merit and attitude to work.

He commended the awardees for their hard work, dedication, competence and exceptional level of commitment in the discharge of their duties.

He stressed that “it is expected that this would spur other officers to exhibit similar virtue and be more productive”.

