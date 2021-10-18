Minister hails FCT, Kogi APC congresses

Minister of State Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has commended the peaceful conduct of the state party congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held in the FCT and Kogi state Saturday.

Specifically, the minister congratulated Hon Abdulmalik Usman, and Hon. Abdullahi Bello, for their re-election as state chairmen of FCT and Kogi state chapter of the party.

The minister described their re-elections and the peaceful conduct of the state congresses as a testament of the party’s preparedness to win the general elections come 2023. She also commended other members of the state executives on their emergence.



The minister said: “I am delighted with the outcome of the APC congress in the FCT. It witnessed the presence of majority of the FCT stakeholders and other party faithful. It was most peaceful and rancour free.



“The re-election of Usman alongside his other executive members is a clear testimony that dedication and hard work never remains unpaid. You always bring positive energy to the party. Your re-election is one of the best decisions our party has ever made. Congratulations!”

Similarly, the minister said she was overwhelmed by the joy of Bello’s emergence as the chairman of the APC in Kogi state, adding that the party would be more focused come 2023.



“I feel so overwhelmed by the joy of seeing you re-elected. You made us all proud with this win. I’m so happy that your talent and hard work had finally been rewarded. You really deserve this position more than anyone else,” she stated.

While calling on others to join hands with the newly elected executive members of the party, Aliyu, assured that with the peaceful conduct of the state congresses, the APC is more than prepared to challenge any opposition party in the forthcoming general elections.