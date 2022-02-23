Minister hails Ondo’s commitment to open defecation free campaign

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, has commended the drive and commitment shown by Ondo state government in ensuring the success of the open defecation free campaign.

Adamu who was received by the deputy governor Hon. Orimisan Ayedatiwa made this known at the launch/flag off of the state-wide sensitization and advocacy programme tagged “Clean Home, Happy Family, Use the Toilet”, at the Akure Sports Complex, Akure Ondo state.

The minister in a statement signed by the deputy director, press and public relations in the ministry, Mrs Funmi Imuetinyan, pointed out that the state has demonstrated the drive to be among the progressive Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) focused states in the country, adding that the flag off of the ODF in Ondo state is another commendable indication of the domestication of the Clean Nigeria Campaign with linkage to family health in Ondo state.

According to the minister, the action to end Open Defecation in Ondo state and by extension, Nigeria will require the contributions and commitments of everyone.

He therefore, urged government at all levels, the civil societies, the private sector, development partners, traditional and religious institutions, and the entire populace to establish and strengthen the institutonal structures needed at the state, local government and community levels to drive the Open Defecation Free Campaign (ODF).

While calling for behavioral change to ensure sustainability of the ODF Campaign, the Honorable Minister also emphasized that political leadership and Public financing is critical in driving the process of achieving an Open Defecation Free Country and addressing the provision of WASH services in all government schools, health care facilites and Public places especially markets and motor parks.

Engr Suleiman H. Adamu therefore enjoined the state government to create an enabling environment for private sector players to invest in the sanitation value chain which is expected to make significant contributions to the economic indices of the state.

Speaking further Engr Adamu expressed optimism that many local government areas in the State will key into the Open Defecation Free Campaign and Ondo state will be declared open defecation free before 2025.

In his keynote address, the Governor of the state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who was represented by the deputy governor Hon. Orimisan Ayedatiwa, informed that the flag off of the campaign in the state will ensure improvement in the health and general well-being of Ondo people.

He urged the people to have a change of behavior and jettison the old traditional beliefs and notions about open defecation practices which are threats to public health.