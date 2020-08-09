Minister lauds Ishaku on Mambilla power project

Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, Sunday lauded Governor Darius Ishaku for initiating the Mambila Power project.

Mamman, who stated this in Jalingo when he paid a courtesy visit on Ishaku in his office, said he initiated the project when he was the minister of power.

Mamman promised to connect more electricity to communities in Taraba, adding that the ministry had grown tremendously under his watch, hence the zeal to brief the governor.

He commended the governor for his support since the inception of his tenure as the minister of power.

He said he would continue to derive knowledge and experience from the governor who had held the same position in the past.

He also promised to execute the Mambila Hydro-power project to the letter.

He also promised to continue partnership with the Taraba state government to succeed.