Minister lauds KOO Nigeria for engaging youth

The Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi, has commended Koo Nigeria for creating a media platform for research and engaging our youths in various areas.

Abdullahi disclosed this during a courtesy visit by Koo Nigeria Territory led by Sameer Yeshwanth and his team in his office on Thursday, in Abuja.

Koo Nigeria is a micro blogging social media site that focuses on preservation of Nigerian culture and identity. It also seeks to promote local content and unification of the nation using our local languages.

He further said koo will play a vital role in the stability of the Country and strengthen the relationship between Nigeria and India.

The Minister noted that Nigeria and India share the same legacy in terms of colonialism and population, adding that Koo coming into Nigeria will help to ensure our local languages are not extinct.

Earlier the leader of the group Mr Sameer Yeghwath said that the organization wants the ministry to collaborate with them in the area of micro blogging.

Related

No tags for this post.