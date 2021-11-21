Minister lauds KOO Nigeria for engaging youths

The Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi has commended Koo Nigeria for creating a media platform for research and engaging our Youths in various areas.

Abdullahi disclosed this during the courtesy visit of Koo Nigeria Territory led by Sameer Yeshwanth and his team in his office on Thursday, in Abuja.

According to the press statement signed by the FMSTI press and public relations unit that Koo Nigeria is a micro blogging social media site that has its strong point, the preservation of Nigerian culture and identity, also it is a social media that promotes local content, and in unifying the Nation, using our local languages.

Earlier the leader of the group Mr Sameer Yeghwath said that the organization wants the ministry to collaborate with them in the area of micro blogging.