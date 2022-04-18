Minister lauds Sen. Kyari on commitment to FCT development 

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has expressed the profound appreciation of the FCT Administration (FCTA) to Sen. Abubakar Kyari for his commitment to the development of the Federal Capital Territory while he served as Chairman, Senate Committee on FCT.
Malam Bello stated this when he led a delegation of top management officials of the FCT Administration to the APC national secretariat, Abuja, on a thank-you and congratulatory visit to Sen. Kyari who recently assumed office as the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
He said, “Basically, we have come here as a team to convey to you our deep and sincere appreciation for the way you conducted the affairs of the FCT Senate Committee and the way you interfaced very closely with myself, the Hon. Minister of State, the Permanent Secretary, the Chief of Staff, and all the senior management staff.
“In all our official encounters with you, you did it with dedication to duty and passion for the development of the Federal Capital Territory.
|“We are particularly delighted with this (elevation) because quite frankly, we know you are the right person for the job at the right time.
“We want to use this opportunity to congratulate you on your well-deserved elevation to the post of Deputy National Chairman (North) of the APC.”