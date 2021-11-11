Minister of trade distance self from ploy to remove Perm Sec by union

The Minister of Industry Trade and Investment Richard Adebayo has distanced himself from the ploy to remove the permanent secretary of the ministry, Dr Evelyn Ngige .

The minister was reacting following a protest at the ministry on Wednesday by staff union of the ministry demanding the redeployment Dr Ngige, stating that her presence can no longer guarantee industrial harmony in the ministry.

The minister who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media , Ifedayo Sayo said he has no hands in the protest as he has a very wonderful relationship with the permanent secretary as such there is no reason for him to facilitate her removal from office.

Mr Adebayo also debunked the allegation that he was behind every negative thing that was happening in the ministry, claiming that if he wants to sponsor the removal of a minister he will not do it through the Union but go straight to the head of service of the federation to make such request.

He however, noted that he has good and perfect relationship with all the permanent secretaries he has ever worked.

On his recent walking out of the Union from meeting to broker peace with the permanent secretary, the minister said it was very important for him to do so because the Union were giving him deadline and terms for removing the permanent secretary which he has no power to do, as such he called on the Union to channel their grievances appropriately instead of involving him.

He advised the Union to find a middle ground to resolve everything that they are alleging that the permanent secretary did that warranted them to call for her removal from office.