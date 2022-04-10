Minister opposes civilians bearing arms, reveals government concerns on insecurity 

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, has opposed move to allow civilians bear arms in the face of the security situation in the country, insisting it would only worsen the situation.

Dingyadi, who stated this while fielding questions from journalists during an interactive session with crime correspondents, weekend in Abuja, said insecurity was of serious concern to government, adding that illegal arms and ammunition in the country was part of the problem.

The Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Ado Doguwa, during Plenary had made case for Nigerians to be allowed to bear arms to defend themselves.

“With all sense of responsibility, I think Nigerians, at this moment, should be allowed to bear arms in defence of their innocent souls and their hard-earned resources… Let Nigerians organise themselves in the form of civil defence and defend their innocent souls,” he stated.

According to the minister, “Personally and officially I will say no to Nigerians being allowed to bear arms. I can’t support the idea of every Nigerian being allowed to bear arms especially with situation we are in now. It is so bad that we should whatever we can to control it.

“I think we need to do what we can to ensure that we survive but we should restrict bearing of firearms to people who are supposed to use arms, people who have been trained to use arms and people who are licensed to use them, because if we make it a free for all it will worsen the situation. So, I don’t support that suggestion.”

He charged communities to cooperate with the Nigeria Police to tackle banditry, terrorism, and other forms of violent crimes threatening peace and security of the country.

The minister stated that security checks have confirmed that most banditry activities are perpetrated by people living in contiguous communities, using unpatriotic people in the same communities as agents that aid them with intelligence in carrying out their nefarious activities.

Dingyadi noted that policing infrastructure was currently receiving attention, through the recent deployment of drones by the Nigeria Police, for surveillance of vulnerable locations, and the deployment of additional explosive ordinance devices to detect bombs and other covert measures will help in curtailing violent crimes.

Speaking further he said, “We need intelligence to guide our operations and also need the support of the general public as we are improving on our intelligence, equipment, and well-kitted officer in the course of their operations.”

He said the Police was also re-strategizing its kinetic and non-kinetic operations with a view to crushing all forms of security challenges in the country.

Dingyadi rereiterated government’s commitment to maintaining peace, and provision of safety in order to create a conducive environment for economic growth noting that government will continue to require support to promote inclusiveness and a consistent campaign against enemies of our collective good.

On the issue of police salary, the minister assured that government was fast-tracking the increment adding that police management was up and doing to ensure that in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance he increment would come to fruition.

“They have already started implementing part of it and very soon, it would be fully implemented,” he disclosed.

