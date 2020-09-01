Minister pledges synergy with states for viable regional mining

Minister of Mines and Steel Development Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite has urged mining companies and other operators in the minerals and metals sector to operate within the guidelines of the Mining Act.

The Minister who made the call in Abuja, when he received Governor of Taraba state Arc. Ishaku Darius on a courtesy visit added that states would be carried along in the efforts geared towards sanitizing the sector to make it viable for investment.

Adegbite commended the Governor for his humility and determination to visit the Ministry to seek clarification on development in the sector to “Know exactly what Taraba state is doing right or wrong in mineral exploration.”

The Minister noted that Taraba state is richly endowed with abundant mineral resources especially gemstone which is a veritable source of revenue generation. However, mining of the minerals by mining companies must follow laid down procedures including obtaining operational mining licenses as well as payment of royalties to federal government.

Earlier, the Governor of Taraba, Arc. Ishaku Darius stated that purpose of his visit was for Taraba state to be carried along by federal government in its plan on minerals exploration and mining.