Minister preaches self-reliance to aid development 

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has stressed the need for African nations to add value to their abundant natural resources, in order to achieve wholesome socio-economic development.

Onu stressed the need for socio-economic self-reliance, so as to reduce imports and produce goods and services needed by Africans.

He made this statement when delegates from African Union Scientific Technical and Research commission (AU-STRC) led by his Excellency Prof.Mohammed Belhocine, paid him a courtesy visit today in his office in Abuja.

The Minister further said that the difference between developed and developing Countries is in terms of investment in STI. He advised Africans to use their abundant natural resources, commercialize and export them to other Countries.

Earlier, the commissioner of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation for the African Union Scientific Technical and Research commission (AU-STRC), Prof.Mohammed Belhocine, said the purpose of his visit was to seek the collaboration and partnership of the Ministry.