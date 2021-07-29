Minister predicts 65m job losses due to lack of skill

Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI) Mohammed Abdullahi has called on government and the Organised Private Sector (OPS) to initiate urgent interventions in order to engage Nigerian youths and make their lives more meaningful.

A statement Wednesday by the minister’s media aide, Maryam Zakari, quoted Abdullahi as saying this in a goodwill message at the Generation Unlimited Nigeria Launch during the week in Abuja.

The statement also said the minister “made a reference to a disturbing 2020 report made by Saadia Zahidi who is the Managing director of World Economic Forum (WEF) that in the next five (5) years, about 85million Jobs will be disrupted around the world due to lack of skills ,population, robotics, remote work etc.

“The Minister further said that 85million persons globally comprises of about 65million of our Nigerian youth which is alarming and gloomy that needs to be arrested urgently.

“He further commended the initiatives of jobberman which is aimed at developing soft skills curriculum and placements to make our youths employable and capable of generating employment.”

He said “the Generation Unlimited platform is also aimed at creating better education, skills, employment and entrepreneur opportunities for young persons,” adding “the program is at the heart of challenges facing the global youth population and believes the initiative by UNICEF would help in bridging the gap.”

“The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation is willing to partner with UNICEF in this direction, especially in Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) as a tool to engage the youths meaningfully.

“The Ministry will partner with UNICEF to create sustainable and skilled youth manpower for job and wealth creation,” the statement added.

He lauded Vice President Yemi Osinbajo “for his untiring efforts in addressing these challenges by churning out several youth engagement programs through the economic sustainability program.”