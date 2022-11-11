Minister reopens Dutse-Alhaji market 4 days after

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has approved the reopening of the Olajumoke Akinjide Shopping Arcade, Dutse-Alhaji, Abuja, four days after the complex was shut down for gross violation of Land Use Act.



The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) had Monday, closed down the market indefinitely over what it described as extreme contraventions which include offensive refuse collection and disposal, clogging of drainages, indiscriminate construction of attachment at different corners, among several other unwholesome activities.



The senior special assistant to FCT minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Comrade Ikharo Attah, who led a team to inspect the level of compliance, announced that business will resume Friday but not without a promise to return to the market whenever reports of further violation is discovered.



Attah who noticed some bleeding points, advised shop owners to prevent hawkers and petty traders from erecting attachment around their shops.

He also warned the market management to desist from allocating parts of staircases and other corners that affects free movement within the market.

A few minutes ago, the minister of the FCTA, Malam Bello, directed that upon the intensive cleanup by the traders and management and every stakeholder here, that the Jumoke Shopping complex be reopened with effect from Friday morning and that, the traders can commence trading as far as he is concerned.

The cleanup is satisfactory enough to ensure the safety and compliance to the AEPB as well as the urban and regional planning roles and that the market be opened for business even as the minister wishes the traders well in what they will be doing during the booming December season.



Going forward, the minister aide said he expects to see heavy compliance.

He said, “We would have opened the yesterday. The report we gave the minister was positive. But we came in here and were shocked to see some contraventions around the staircases and illegalities hidden there. That is why the reopening was delayed. But now that all has been cleared and the minister has directed that the market be reopened, I expect that the traders should be appreciative of what we are all doing together here.”