Minister restates FG’s support to “legitimate” miners

Minister of Mines and Steel Development Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite has reiterated the Ministry’s readiness to collaborate and support legitimate entrepreneurs in the mineral sector.

He said that such companies add values to the economy and create employment for the teaming Nigerian youths.

Adegbite stated this while on a working visit to ZEBERCED Limited Quarry, along Arab Road, Kubwa, Abuja, to have an on the spot assessment of operational modalities of the company.

He commended the company for its size of operation and quarry business in Nigeria.

“We should encourage people like you creating employment and adding value to the economy,” he said.

The minister urged the company to expand its scope of business operation from quarry business to lead and zinc exploration; saying that, great business potentials exist in the mineral sector.

“There is a lot of deposits of lead and zinc. It is something we will welcome you to go into,” he said.

Managing director ZEBERCED Limited Quarry Mr Adil Aydin Kurt disclosed that the flagship of the company was in a container placed under a mango tree, which has now grown to become one of the biggest quarries in West Africa.