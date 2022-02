Minister reveals real cause of building collapse in Nigeria

Minister of State for Works and Housing, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, has emphasized the need for competent artisans in the Real Estate Sector as one of the ways of preventing building collapse in the country.

A statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mrs Boade Akinola, on Friday, said the minister spoke when members of the Construction Skills Training and Empowerment Project (C- STEMP) led by a former Minister of state for Health, Arc. Gabriel Yakubu Aduku, paid him a visit in his office on Thursday in Abuja.

Sambo said: “We all know that one of the reasons for building collapse in this country is attributable to the prevalence of the use of unskilled artisans.”

He praised the effort of C-STEMP in coming up with an initiative to fill what he described as a huge gap in the built environment and promised to support them.

“It has been a huge gap in our industry, the construction industry like we all know requires skilled workers. I want to assure the delegation today that they should see us as their partner,” he said.

On the request by the delegation for the reconstitution of the Board of the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON), the minister promised to discuss with the Minister of Works and Housing, H.E, Babatunde Fashola, SAN and expressed confidence that it would be treated with priority attention.

Accordingly, Sambo reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to completing the affordable housing development scheme in Gwagwalada, Abuja, disclosing that funding would be made accessible to subscribers through the Federal Mortgage of Nigeria.

Describing the construction industry as large employer of labour, Sambo said, “millions of Nigerians will be able to put food on their tables if we have a vibrant construction industry.”

Earlier, the Director -General of the organisation, Anthony A Okwa, the informed the minister that C- STEMP was spurred by the Construction Ideas Fund (CIF) initiated in 2013 by Growth and Empowerment Scheme and the DFID to address the challenge of severe shortage of skilled manpower in the Real Estate sector of the country.

He explained that C-STEMP which has the objective of breaking the paradox of high unemployment and poverty in the midst of severe shortage of skilled manpower in the construction industry, is the pioneer Construction Skills Training provider approved by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

Okwa further said the organisation had embarked on several training programmes at home and abroad to boost the supply of competent artisans and craftsmen.

He revealed that C- STEMP is currently working with The Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria, (CORBON) and the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) National Skills Qualification, NSQ, Framework through the provision of induction, training and assessment of practicing artisans towards attainment of competence certification in line with National Occupational Standards for construction trade.

The DG also extended the invitation to the minister to attend the year 2022 edition of the Construction Artisans Award scheduled to hold at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja between 28 – 29 of March, 2022.