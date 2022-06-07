Minister shuts down Abuja stadium pitch for domestic matches

The Minister of Youth and Sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has directed that no domestic competition or league match should be played on Moshood Abiola National Stadium main football pitch.

Dare who gave the directive in a press statement in Abuja on Monday through the Director Press and Public Relations of the Ministry Mohammed Manga said the measure was to keep the pitch in good shape for international matches of the national teams.

Part of the statement reads, “In order to keep the main pitch of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in good enough shape for use for international matches of the national teams, the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has directed that the stadium be closed to usage by club sides for any domestic competition.

“The stadium will henceforth be used only for matches involving the national teams.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

