Minister solicits collaboration on scientific research devt

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has called for improved synergy among Research institutes, Educational Institutes ( Universities, Polytechnics) and the Organised Private sector, in order to develop research findings into commercialized goods and services.

Onu made this known when he visited the Ekulu Erosion site and PRODA training school in Enugu state at the weekend.

According to the press statement signed by Mrs. Josephine Ademu Head of the press department FMSTI, that the synergy would be supervised by the Federal Government and also provide a sustainable and enabling environment for the synergy to thrive. Adding that the synergy will improve the overall socio-economic fortunes of Nigerians.

In other developments, the Federal Government has assured the Management and staff of the Project Development Agency (now Institute), PRODA, Enugu that proper investigation have been carried out on their disputed property with the Anambra state government, and that the property fully belongs to PRODA.

Onu urged the management and staff of the institute to remain calm, as all rights of the property are vested by law on PRODA.

He further said that more discussions are ongoing between the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and the Government of Anambra state.

He added that the Ministry will outline the benefits of PRODA being in charge of the property to the Anambra state Government.

Earlier in his remarks, the overseeing Director General of PRODA, Engr. Dr. Fabian Okonkwo acknowledged the intervention of the Minister thorough the Ecological Fund Office which arrested the erosion disaster from eating deep into the buildings of Ekulu Workshop.