Minister solicits investment in potato, root crops

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Hon. Mustapha Baba Shehuri has solicited for more financial support and opportunities to enhance production and processing as well as upscale the investment in the Potato value chain sub-sector.

According to a statement by Chief Information Officer, Federal MInistry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ezeaja Ikemefuna, the minister said Agriculture being the focus of the Federal Government ’s diversification agenda deserves a better agro financing to provide credit facilities to support the sector’s Value Chain activities.



The Minister stated this during the first international Potato Value Chain and Roots Summit with the Theme: Repositioning Potato and Root Crops Agribusiness in Plateau State issues, challenges and prospects held at Crispan Hotel and Event Centre, Rayfield, Jos, Plateau State on 18th November, 2021.



The Minister said the ministry will explore the opportunities and resources available to support subsequent initiatives that would boost Potato and other Root Crops Production and Processing.



Shehuri stated that “Nigeria has comparative advantage in the production of Root and Tuber Crops, in reality the country leads in the production of Yam, Cassava and Sweet Potatoes in Africa, presently the 7th highest producer of Irish Potatoes”.



In his remarks, the Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, represented by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonni Gwanle Tyoden said that ” as for potato, we are second to none in Nigeria and have a high reputation for production of the crop in large quantities. This international conference is indeed holding at a time when we have put our best foot forward in consolidating our position as far as potato is concerned in Nigeria. Jos Potato has come to stay and we will drive it to higher heights”.



In his goodwill message, the Chief Executive Officer/ Managing Director, ABG Paulas said that the Summit is an opportunity to change the narrative in the Potato and other Root Crops Value Chain geared towards achieving improvement in quality seeds , production ,processing and create wealth for smallholder farmers in Plateau State and Nigeria in general.

Related

No tags for this post.