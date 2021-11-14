Minister tasks CWO on 16 -day activism against GBV

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has tasked the Catholic Women Organization (CWO) on campaign against Gender Based Violence (GBV) as the world begins 16-day activism Nov. 24.

Tallen made the call in Abuja weekend, in her address at the Catholic Women Organization (CWO) 2021 Reunion and Mediatrix Awards held with the theme: “Think and Act with the Heart of Mary.”

“The 16- day activism is commencing in a few days and I urge you all to join the campaign to ensure that GBV is brought to a halt. We want you to join the ministry to change the negative narrative of women in Nigeria.

“Women can no longer to be silent when all around the world women, children are longing to be free and they are hungry and crying out loud.

“The role of women, especially the Catholic women, is to stand in solidarity with the less privileged in the society as the CWO usually do with their charity works, corporal works of mercy and so on which have stood them out amongst other women,” she stated.

Earlier, the chaplain of CWON, Rev. Fr. Kale Francis, described the CWO as the most organised group in the Catholic Church worldwide. He urged them to keep up the good work, be prayerful and always wait on God’s time for their prayers to be answered.

In her keynote address, the immediate past president of the CWON, Mrs. Mary Nkiruka Imaezue, called on all to be selfless in service to God and humanity, just as the theme of this year’s reunion says.

“The theme calls us to think and act with the heart of Mary always. We can do this with a true spirit of sacrifice to bear good fruits. We should offer selfless service to God and humanity.

“Despite the economic meltdown, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and violence, we unite our sufferings with the sacrifice of Jesus for the sake of God’s kingdom,” she said.

In her welcome address, the acting CWOAA president, Mrs. Ebele Okoye, said the reunion is annual meeting point of all Catholic Women in Abuja Archdioceses to celebrate God’s mercies and compassion, adding that it didn’t hold in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“We give God thanks for allowing us be among the living. COVID-19 pandemic did not allow us to celebrate in 2020 coupled with insecurity and poverty which affected the women, but we thank God we are here today to celebrate,” she said.