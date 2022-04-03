Minister tasks FCT public office holders on discipline, focus 











Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has called on public office holders in the FCTA to be disciplined and remain focused while discharging the responsibilities of their offices.

He stated this during the closing ceremony of the 3- day retreat for political appointees of the FCTA, in Abuja.

He said, “Public office requires tremendous amount of discipline and as political office holders, you will find that most of that discipline has to come from your inner self.”

He admonished them to imbibe the ability to resist the pressures from relations and associates to compromise their integrity and flaunt public service rules especially, procurement processes and the acceptance of gifts.

He called on them to open gift registers to document all gifts offered, received and by whom in full compliance with the extant rules and regulations.

He also reminded them that they were liable in the eyes of the law for all their actions while in public office and commended the permanent secretary and other senior officials of the FCT for the well-organised retreat and participation by high profile and well qualified resource persons.

The chief of staff to the minister, Malam Bashir Mai Bornu, also encouraged the political appointees to re –affirm their commitment to the FCT Administration and support the FCT minister in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Also speaking, the FCTA permanent secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, said that in the course of the retreat, participants considered various aspects of the FCTA, including government rules and regulations and also did a deep dive into the 13 goal mandate as handed down to the FCTA by Mr President.

The retreat, Mr Adesola further stated, took a close look at where the FCTA currently stood in delivering on those mandates and how the political appointees can be most effective in ensuring

the FCTA meets its objectives in those regards.

He also said the retreat met its goals as it has enabled the participants to further equip themselves for more efficient and effective service delivery adding that all presentations, discussions and resolutions will be available on a micro-site from which relevant officials of the administration can easily make references should the need arise.

Also speaking, the executive secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Shehu Hadi Ahmed, said the retreat had immensely benefitted his organisation, as presentations from resource persons had further built the capacity of government officials, leading to a better understanding of what to do in situations such as procurement in emergency situations, variations in contract execution, amongst others.