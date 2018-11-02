Minister tasks journalists on ethical conduct

Journalists have been tasked to stick to the ethics of the profession and play safe while covering elections.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed gave the advise on thursday during a one day summit in commemoration of the International Day to end Impunity for crimes Against Journalists in Abuja.

The minister, who was represented by the Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr. Bayo Onanuga, warned the media practitioners against reporting fake news which he said could endanger their safety. He therefore urged them to stand on the tenant of integrity.

‘‘As journalist, you should prepare for the risks ahead but make sure you pratice your job in proper manner that does not negate the ethics of your profession. You must stand on integrity and should shun fake news.

According to him, “Fake news is one of the greatest threats to democracy.

On the 2019 general elections, Mohammed said that, “journalist should not decide for voters, they should provide them with the truth to guide electorate in making informed decisions.’’

The former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase, while delivering his keynote address, called for proper monitoring of all conflict areas by the media organizations.

“By now, as the 2019 general elections approaches, journalists should possess political intelligence skills, and identify volatile areas, especially in rural areas

He added that, “Media organizations should provide insurance covers to indemnify journalist in the event of injuries, assaults or death.

Arase, who bemoaned low remuneration of journalists called for a holistic review of the system to save journalists from the temptation of compromising their ethical standards in the course of their reportage.

He further advise the media practitioners ‘‘To always move in groups, liaise with security agencies to ensure their safety.’’

Director-General of UNESCO, Ms Audrey Azoulay on her part lamented the continued murder of journalists across the globe, stating that over 1,000 journalists and media practitioners had lost their lives since 2006, without making any of the perpetrators to account for their actions.

“We must urgently address the specific threats which face women journalists and ultimately extend to the journalistic profession as a whole.

“The fight against impunity is inseparable from the defence of fundamental freedoms such as freedom of expression, freedom of the press and access to information,” she said.

Earlier, the president of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Chris Isiguzo, said about 1/3 of journalists have been killed between 2006-2013 and 320 were killed on local Arab world.

Isiguzo, who decried the falling editorial standards blamed the ugly trend on economic pressure coming to journalists.

He urged the media to shun partisan politics in order not to jeopardice their profession.

“Because of economic pressure and what some have called back-pack journalism, editorial oversight and leadership in the newsroom have declined, and in many, the sub desk has been eliminated; no more fact checking.

“It is like anything can go as far as it will bring money and probably not libelous.

“The news gate has become more porous than never, thereby creating platform for propagandists, merchants of hate speech and fake news,” he said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.