Minister tasks NIHSA on ground water mapping

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, has charged the management of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) to make concerted effort to map out what is happening in ground water Resources in the Nation, taking into consideration its exploitation in the country.

Emphasizing on Groundwater Resources Management, with a view to the theme of this year’s World Water Day Celebration, “Making the Invisible, Visible” the Adamu said that the Agency should tap facts and establish a very robust Ground Water Resources Management Programme.

A statement by NIHSA, Head Press/ Public Relations Unit, Mrs. Lauretta Samuel, on Friday said Adamu gave the charge while on a day working visit to the agency.

Commending the Management and Staff for its diligence and consistency in improving on the production of the Annual Flood Outlook (AFO), despite the stringent conditions and none proximity of funds, Adamu said the agency plays critical role in the socio-economic growth of the nation, in regard to the early warning information on the flood scenario in the country.

The Minister further stressed the need on the continuous synergy between the Agency and the River Basin Development Authorities (RBDA’s), as instructed by him, on procurement and the establishment of the Hydromet Stations, with specifications by NIHSA, at the RBDA’s catchments, in order to meet up with the Minimum Network Density recommended by World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The Director General, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), Engr. Clement Nze, earlier in a statement at the meeting, described the Minister’s Working visit as historic, as the management and staff of NIHSA, has been looking forward to it.

The DG. while noting that the Minister is acquainted with the Agency’s activities, stated that 74 of Ground Water Monitoring Boreholes has been drilled, with 33 of Sutron Meteosat Data Collection Platforms (DCPs), 36, Telemetry DCP Stations under the intervention of TRIMMING Project, 18, Automatic Weather Observation Systems (AWOS), including 3 from NEMA, has also been established.

He further informed that 273Nos Manual Staff Guage Stations, has been established, while 10 series of Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) has been published and launched, with 7 editions under the supervision of the HM, all of these amongst others, the DG. noted are some of the Agency’s

achievements under the able leadership of the Minister.

While enumerating some of NIHSA’s challenges, he appreciated the Minister for his visit. The DG stated amongst others, Operational Vehicles, and office accommodation, as some of the Agency’s challenges.

Other highlights of the meeting were discussions, questions and inputs from the Management Staff of NIHSA present at the occasion.

Mrs Omolara Idowu, Director Admin and Finance, NIHSA, gave the Vote of thanks, while the Minister was later conducted on a guided tour of some of NIHSA’s facilities.

