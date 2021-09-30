Minister tasks power sector stakeholders on electricity supply





Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, has urged stakeholders in the power sector to synergise, collaborate and interact with one another and the ministry to give Nigerians the deserved stable, affordable and constant electricity supply.

According to a statement by Austin Asoluka, the ministry’s deputy director, Press, the minister stated this in two separate interactive sessions he had with the Distribution Companies (DISCOS) and the Generation Companies (GENCOS) in his office, recently.

Aliyu, said even though he was sent to the ministry to give policy directions and execute government’s mandate in the power sector, he would notto do it alone.

He called on the stakeholders in the power sector to join hands to execute this mandate, stating that: “The work in the power sector is a chain, the whole value chain should not be broken. Coming together, interacting interdependent with one another, and the result would be great.”

The minster extended his hands of fellowship to the stakeholders in the power sector, urging them to try and give back to the society.

He said his office is open for any useful advice that can move the power sector forward.

The stakeholders, as represented, pledged their loyalty and readiness to work with the minister to achieve the desired reforms in the power sector.



