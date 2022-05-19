Minister urged to ignore ‘illogical’ court judgment, swear in council chairs, others

A political group, Progressive Democratic Youth Front, has urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Mohammed Musa Bello, to ignore a recent ruling by the FCT court opposing the proposed swearing in of the chairmen-elect and councillors of the six area councils, as scheduled on Friday. According to the group, “the judgement is cavalier, anti-democratic and anti-people and part of the antics of megalomaniac power hawks.”

In a statement Wednesday by the group’s chairman, Sanbarka Danladi Garus, secretary; Shehu Abdullahi Yaba; Trustee, Chika Ugochi Chinedu; Public Relations Officer; Madaki Helen Zuma and the organising secretary; Zamani Tukura, the group implored Bello to ignore the antics of the petitioners and swear in the newly elected council chairmen.

The statement read in part, “With utter shock and amazement, we, members of the Progressive Democratic Youth Front in all the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, received the devastating news of a cavalier judgement given by a High Court in the FCT to the effect that the newly democratically elected chairmen and Councillors of all the six Area Councils will not be sworn in as scheduled on Friday, May 20, 2022.

“According to the reports reaching us, the cavalier, anti-democratic and anti-people judgement followed a suit filed by the present out-going Chairmen and Councillors seeking for one year extension in their tenure on the spurious, patently illogical and irrational ground that Section 108 of the new Electoral Act, 2022 has empowered elected councillors and chairmen in the FCT to enjoy a four-year tenure.

“It is a pertinent point to note that the Electoral Act 2022, came into effect on the 16th of March, 2022 being the date that the Bill received Presidential Assent. How then, logically, do the people that went to court and the judge that gave the verdict have expected that they should benefit when, it is critical to note, that the election of the in-coming Council Chairmen and Councillors was conducted on the 12th of February, 2022, thereby preceding the coming of the Act by clear 32 days! Pray, what a travesty of logic and judicial wisdom which in our view, amounts to somersaulting and sitting justice on its head.”

