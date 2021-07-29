Minister urges Africans to use their resources for advancement

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has prompted the entire African Continent to make use of technology and her raw materials like other developing countries to create jobs as well as eradicate poverty for the benefit of future generation.

The minister said this at his investiture as the Patron for the upcoming Sahel Military Games and during a mini-trade fair for the Organisation for Military Sports in Africa (OSMA).

According to him, there is a need to think of a new Africa, and it is good for the military to support this by encouraging the young ones in studying science, technology and innovation (STI).

“And our gross domestic product (GDP) will grow massively and we will be in the position to fight poverty just like China that recently declared defeating poverty from society.

“Our African youths must be encouraged to study subjects bordering on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics for their respective countries to achieve sustainable and meaningful development,” he said.

He said the Military games, which is to be held in Nigeria, would help integrate African armies and foster peace in the Sahel region.

Onu further advocated for African nations to invest more in Scientific Research and development.

The FMST boss said for African countries to stem the tide of illegal migration through the Mediterranean Sea, they must be self sufficient and indigenously develop technologies.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Science and Technology, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi, said the ministry has dedicated some of its research and development components for the production of sporting and other related items such as military combat boots for physical fitness and foot protection in rugged environments.

He further appealed to the organisation to patronise the products from indigenous research and development agencies, adding that they are of good quality and their patronage will encourage local production, wealth creation, save foreign exchange and boost the socio-economic situation.