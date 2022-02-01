Minister, urges ERC, tertiary institutions to strengthen relationship

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has called on the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) and Vice Chancellors of Universities to develop an excellent working relationship through the Energy Research Centres, to promote Research and Innovation for sustainable Economic Development in the country.

The Minister said this, during the meeting with the Vice Chancellors of Host Universities of the Energy Research Centres under the Purview of Energy Commission of Nigeria on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Onu said that the meeting will further strengthen the relationship between the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), the host Universities and the FMSTI for the purpose of promoting research and innovation in the energy sector.

Onu also stated that the Presidential Executive Order 5 initiated by the Ministry, has equally supported local capacity participation in procurement of Science, technology and Innovation components in the country.

Responding on behalf of the six Vice Chancellors of Host Universities of Energy Research Centres , the Vice Chancellor, University of Benin Professor Lilian Imuetinyan Salami appreciated the minister for the meeting, and said that the only way the country can grow is through STI development.