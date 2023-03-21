Minister urges firms to support FCT’s infrastructure plan

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has called on well established companies in the territory to compliment government’s efforts in providing and sustaining quality infrastructure in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

He stated this Monday, during the opening of Abuja Furniture Production (AFP) showroom at Maitama in Abuja.

Bello, who was represented by the director, FCT Public Building, Adebowale Ademo, said the administration is concerned with quality work in and around the city, and would always work with competent firms that could add value to the government’s efforts.

The minister commended the company and said FCT administration will always go for the best to make the aesthetic of Abuja a world class one.

“AFP has been a major partner in the development of the city, it is well known for producing high quality furniture over the years. So, we want it to compliment government’s efforts,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

