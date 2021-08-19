Minister wants all areas of technology embraced

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation , Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has said that the federal government is working hard for Nigeria and by extension Nigerians, to be actively involved in all areas of technology and Innovation development.

The Minister stated this when the Management of Serve Lead Global, led by their Chief Executive Mr. Oyewole Joledo paid a courtesy visit to his office on Monday, in Abuja.

According to the press statement signed by Mrs. Ifeoma Irondi of the press department said that block-chain technology is a shared, immutable ledger that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets in a business network.

Onu said that Nigeria needs to grow its private sector as it is the key to helping the nation solve its problems. , “it is when our private sector is strong that we can now be in a position to offer employment opportunities to all Nigerians who want to work”.

Earlier, The Chief Executive officer of the Lead Global management told the Minister that Lead technology is set to facilitate trackable transactions and would want to know how to apply this technology and educate people about it.

He further said that they are planning to open an educational hub for youths in Abuja and would want the ministry to partner with them so as to be in a position to create employment for youths.