Ministerial Task force for Lagos National stadium commences work

The Ministerial Task Force set up by Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr. Sunday Dare will on Monday commence work with the verification of occupants and identification of illegal structures at the complex, even as the Commissioner for Physical Planning Dr. Idris Salako has been named as a member of the committee.

After so many years of neglect, the Minister had set up the committee headed by the permanent Secretary of the Ministry Mr. Gabriel Aduda to restore sanity to the complex ahead of the planned concession.

While inaugurating the committee, Mr.Dare charged the committee to bring back the lost glory of the edifice.

“The National Stadium, Lagos holds a lot of fond memories for our Sportsmen and other people. We shall no longer allow our infrastructures to lie waste.

“All our National stadiums shall be put to best use. Abuja and Kaduna are at advanced stage, Lagos has approval for concession. Before the process is complete, we need to restore sanity to the place. So the work of the task force is cut out. In the past, we had interlopers, now it is going to be fixed to serve our teeming youth. The task force will carry out its assignment according to the law of the land.”