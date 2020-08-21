Minister’s aide hails appointment of Amokachi as Buhari’s SA

Kola Daniel, an media aide to Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has hailed the appointment of former Super Eagles player Daniel Amokachi as Special Assistant on sports.

Kola who spoke in Abuja said his appointment was well deserved.

He said, “Daniel Amokachi’s appointment is quiet a deserving one. He has served this country meritoriously. During his playing days, he was such a versatile player, full of energy, force and he translates that into coaching. So unfortunate that his career was truncated due to injury but he came in to coaching with a lot of intense which yielded results.

“Amokachi won as a coach. He was the coach of under-23 before and don’t forget he has coached Nasarawa United, Eyimba. He assisted the late Stephen Keshi, 2013, and they won the nations cup for the third time. He won it in 1994 as a player, then he won the Olympic gold medal.

“For the President to dim it fit to make him the SA on Sport is quite deserving, it is laudable, it is worthy of note to know that someone in the sporting family has been rewarded as Special Assistant on sport.”

