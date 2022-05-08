Ministers of Agric, Transport, Women Affairs set to storm Abuja poverty reduction summit

The Minister of Agriculture, Dr Mohammed Mahmood Abubakar, Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Fallen, are among dignitaries expected at the poverty reduction summit in the federal capital city of Abuja.

The programme being put together by the International Family Foundation (IFF) is holding under the theme:: Food Security: Impact, Prospects and New Vistas, has special focus on food security, poverty reduction, insecurity and health sensitisation.

A statement by the FCT chapter chairman, Mr Osakue Azonabor, highlighted the aims of the organisation and the essence of targeting food security and poverty reduction.

In his words, “The aim of the International family Foundation is to promote, advocate, encourage, facilitate, coordinate and support the development, nature and essence of the conventional family values, integrity and function.

“The objective of the International Family Foundation is to globally synchronise, stimulate, organise and coordinate people, resources, information, and activities towards ensuring strong foundational knowledge and understanding of core values, attributes and limitations, in a bid to sustain the existential objective of the conventional traditional family.

“These aims and objectives enables the foundation to function effectively as the advocate, facilitator, promoter, protector of the traditional family life in the society, in relation to government and other organisations, for peaceful coexistence, justice, equity and rights of the family.

“These shall include, to cooperate with other international service or humanitarian organisations in the promotion of good life but not limited to Humanitarian services, health, economy, education, shelter, human rights, security etc.”

Continuing, Mr Azonabor observed that some the aforementioned issues are very critical to socioeconomic development of every modern society to which the family is a microcosm and a foundational unit, hence the IFF is giving them every attention they deserve.”

The event is billed for the May 14, 2022, at the Fraizer Suites, Abuja and several government dignitaries are already confirmed for this highly anticipated event.

