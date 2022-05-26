Ministry assures CPFAN of support to boost cocoa production

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar has assured of the Ministry’s readiness to support the members of Cocoa and Plantain Farmers Association of Nigeria (CPFAN) to boost the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of the economy in the area of employment creation, food sufficiency, increase earnings for smallholder cocoa farmers as well as income generation.

The Minister made this pledge when he received in audience, the delegation of the Cocoa and Plantain Farmers Association of Nigeria led by its National President, Chief Ayodele Ojo, who paid him a courtesy visit, recently, in his office, in Abuja.

Dr. Mohammad Abubakar stated that the agro-industry is experiencing revitalization with dedicated Federal Government policies towards encouraging smallholder’s farmers and investors as well as grow the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He pointed out that the Cocoa sub sector contribute to the GDP of Nigeria and should not be toyed with, and as such must be fully harnessed to ensure that the agricultural base is established.

Earlier, the National President, CPFAN, Chief Ayodele Ojo commended the Ministry’s giant strides in empowering the grassroots farmers and the overall development of the agricultural sector.

