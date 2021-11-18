Ministry decries low crude steel production in Nigeria

Minister of State Mines and Steel Development Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah has stated that Nigerian crude steel production per capital is less than 10% despite steel product demand of over 20 million.

The minister who was speaking during facility tour of African Natural Resources and Mines Limited Integrated Steel Plant at Jere, Kaduna state, recently, added that, despite Nigeria 12th global ranking in terms of iron ore endowment, the annual output can’t match the demand.

He stated that the Ministry, in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s diversification agenda, has laid “solid foundation” for the industrial development of the nation using the steel sector as the nation is packed with abundant steel making raw materials.

He therefore, assured of the Ministry’s readiness to support genuine investors with necessary incentives using appropriate fiscal measures.

Speaking on the toured facility, he expressed optimism that the completion as one of the biggest foreign direct investment to the sector, “would be of great benefit to the country, as it would help federal government earn foreign reserve as well as provide employment for thousands of Nigerian youths.”

Director-general National Steel Raw Material Exploration Agency Dr Umar Hassan stated that with about 5.4 million tons of iron ore expected from the facility, it would be the hub of ore concentrates for the industry.

In his address, GMD African Industries Group, Alok Gupta, noted that less dependence on oil revenue is key to sustainable economic development of the country.