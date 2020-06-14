Ministry foots part of Ikhana’s medical bills

More respite is coming on the way of Coach Kadiri Ikhana as the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has supported the gaffer with undisclosed sum of money to help offset his medical bills.

It could be recalled that Ikhana came to Abuja some months ago for medical treatment which included surgery and had cried out for help.

Speaking on the gesture, the Sports Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare said, “Coach Kadiri Ikhana is an ex-international of note, he served the country, he was part of the historic team in 1980 and a one time Super Falcons coach. He brought smiles to the faces of football loving Nigerians when he became the first Nigerian coach to win the CAF Champions League trophy.

“I heard his plea for assistance and I sent one of my aides to him while he was in the hospital to ascertain the level of assistance required by the coach. What better way to show support than to foot part of his medical bills? That’s what we have done.

“Like I have always maintained, the welfare of athletes, ex-internationals and that of those who still represent us remains our priority and we will continue to be on the lookout to assist in any way we can. We wish Coach Kadiri Ikhana a quick recovery.”

The renowned soccer coach was part of the Nigerian team to the 1980 Nations Cup who were the first set of players (Green Eagles)to win Nations Cup for the country in the year 1980.

He also won the CAF Championships league with Enyimba Football Club of Aba in 2003.