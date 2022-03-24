Ministry inaugurates new badminton board, Orbih re-elected

Former board member of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria,

Francis Orbih has been relected as the president for the next four years.

He will be assisted by Vice President Mr. Maina Mohammed.

The two candidates were elected unopposed by 10 votes each and were later Inagurated by the Permanent Secretary, Ismaila Abubakar.

He enjoined the new board to work together to move the game forward in the interest of the country.

“I am happy with the development and it is gratifying that the aggrieved stakeholders have addressed the issues of concern and have jointly discontinued the litigation at the Federal High Court.