Ministry joins forces with anti- corruption marathon race





Lekan Olaseinde

Abuja

The Ministry of Power has announced plan to collaborate with the organizers of the 2021 National Anti-Corruption Marathon race in using sports to create awareness and fighting corruption in the country.

Speaking at a briefs event in Abuja, the minister of State for Power, Alhaji Mohammed Wakil said the collaboration has become necessary to support President Buhari quest to rid the nation of corrupt vices.

“We will support this project because we believe in it. It’s a laudable project.

“I sincerely congratulate the organizers for the success of the first two editions. All Nigerian must come together in whatever form to create awareness and fight every vices of corruption in their daily endeavour” Wakil stated at the ministry headquarters in Abuja.

Also speaking on the occasion, the ministry permanent secretary, Nebeolisa Anako commended the Anti-Corruption Marathon organizer for the laudable project they are doing.

“Fighting corruption is one of the pillars of this administration, I’m happy especially in the area of getting the youths involved and it’s a win-win situation. We are fully backing this and we will make our support felt” he said over the weekend.

Speaking earlier, National Coordinator, Jacob Onu highlighted how deep the cankerworm has eaten deep into the fabrics of the nation insisted that no fewer than 50 elite athletes are expected and registration is open to all Nigerians with the winners in male and female categories going home with the N1m prize money each with Senate President, Distinguish Senator Ahmed Lawan and other top government officials flagging off the marathon on Saturday December 12 at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

While the Technical Director of the race, Gabriel Okon enumerated the benefits of marathon and encourage the minister and staffers to register and participate actively in the 21 kilometer half marathon race.

The collaboration is coming on the heels of other notable ministry and several parastatal of government who have joined the train to rid their workforce of corrupt practices they include the likes of Nigerian Immigration Service, Public Complaints Commission, ICPS, EFCC and several others .











Related

No tags for this post.No tags for this post.