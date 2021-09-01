Ministry of communications to partner Japan on technology

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) represented by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Mr Bitrus Bako Nabasu, has received in audience the Ambassador-designate of Japan, His Excellency, Mr Sadanabu Kusaote Umer and his entourage in his office in Abuja on a courtesy call.



According to a statement by the deputy director (information/press), P.O Abiamuwe-Mowete, the permanent secretary said it was a pleasure to have the Ambassador to interact with the ministry at a time Nigeria is working assiduously towards digitising the country’s economy.

According to him, the economy of Japan is being driven by modern technology and would be of immense benefit for Nigeria to collaborate with Japan in order to develop her digital economy sector which would in turn increase her Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He said digital economy added to the communications ministry is to enable it to digitise the economy in order to enhance economic growth, create employment especially for its teaming youths and bring about better life for the people generally.

He therefore reiterated that to partner with Japanese companies on technology development particularly in digitalisation of Nigeria’s economy is a very welcome development.

According to Mr Nabasu, “Nigeria is a mono economy, of which its main source of revenue is oil; the price of crude oil is no longer attractive in the global market. Therefore, Nigeria can no longer depend on oil alone to advance as a nation.”



He stated that the time has come to think out of the box by diversifying our economy in digitalisation of the nation’s economy.

The ministry, he said, is looking forward to a stronger partnership with Japan’s technology companies for employment generation for the youths while noting that the minister is very passionate about the digitalisation of the economy and has been working assiduously to that.



Speaking earlier, the Ambassador-designate said the purposes of Japans cooperation with Nigeria are numerous.