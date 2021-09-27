Ministry pledges support to Kaduna on mineral resources development

Ministry of Mines and Steel Development has pledged its support to the development of mineral resources in Kaduna state.

Minister of State Mines and Steel Development Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah said this during his address at the 2021 Kaduna State Economic and Investment Summit, Kadinvest, with the theme “Towards Sustainable. Knowledge-Based Economy,” on Friday.

He stated that the Ministry has key agencies in Kaduna state, like the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) & National Steel Raw Materials Exploration for generation of geoscience data on minerals of interest and the Mining Cadastre Office for title acquisition and administration, saying “I am confident that reliable information from these Agencies on the minerals and metal sector will guide prospective investors in making knowledge-based decisions.”

The minister disclosed that the federal government through NGSA has generated preliminary geoscience data that can guide would be investors on the proper identification of “hot spot” areas for detailed exploration across Kaduna state. Adding that mining is an information-based investment and such credible geoscience information will definitely attract serious mining investments into the state.

He noted that Kaduna is strategically located in the mineral map of Nigeria, with a lot of solid minerals, especially minerals of the future. He, therefore, enjoin prospective investors to liaise with the relevant Agencies of the Ministry of Mines and Steel development for necessary information to guide them in making their investment decisions.