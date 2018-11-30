Ministry ready to partner NYCN on Niger  Delta dev’t – Usani

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Dr. Usani Uguru Usani has expressed the ministry’s plans to collaborate with the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) to fast track the development of the Niger Delta region.

The minister said this when the new Executive Council of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, led by its Deputy President, Comrade Innocent N. Nduanya paid a courtesy visit to the minister in Abuja.

Receiving the delegation on behalf of the minister, director community development & education department, Mrs. Lauren Braide said that the federal government was determined to fast-track development of Niger Delta region through the activities, projects and programmes of the Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) adding that stakeholders have been working assiduously to ensure the execution of government plans and projects in the region.

According to the minister, the youth are critical for nation building, hence there is need for the youths to learn leadership steps and roles to ensure that the unity of Nigeria is strengthened.

He commended the new exco for the success of their election and charged them to direct their affairs accordingly for the good of the nation.

In his remarks, vice president of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, South-South geo-political zone, Comrade Kingsley Ibanichuka commended the minister for all his efforts towards the region, especially in youth training and empowerment programmes.

However, ‘the major challenge in the region is getting an accurate data of the beneficiaries from the federal government’s empowerment programmes in the region.’

He explained that the National Youth Council of Nigeria is affiliated to international organizations in a bid to solve the problem of security in the Niger Delta region; adding that the new exco was drawn from the six geo-political zones to achieve success.