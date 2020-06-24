Ministry receives certificate of compliance for Lagos, Abuja, P/Harcourt Airports

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika in Abuja recently received the Outline Business Case Certificate of Compliance for the concession of Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano International Airports from the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

Sirika who received the documents from the Director-General of the commission, Engr. Chidi Izuwah in his office said “with these certificates of compliance, we will go-ahead to the Federal Executive Council for approval for the full business of concession to proceed and that will turn the airport terminals to its full potential in private hands as millions of dollars would be pumped into the airports”.

A statement by the Deputy Director, Press, James Odaudu said President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier approved the Aviation Sector Roadmap which the Ministry has been following and operating diligently and part of which was the airport terminal concession.

Sirika commended the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission which through its mandate, has guided the ministry throughout to ensure compliance and value for money, transparency, equity, and fairness.

He also expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done by the Transaction Advisers that culminated into the release of the certificates by the ICRC.

The minister noted that with the full implementation of airport terminal concession about 241,700 jobs will be created. He explained that some time is the entire value chain of aviation business that needs to be considered which is wide and large.

In his remarks, the Director-General of ICRC Engr. Chidi Izuwah said the Federal Government through the Ministry of Aviation has adopted Public-Private Partnership PPP as the strategy to leverage private sector participation and investment in order to achieve the upgrade and development of new terminal infrastructure at the four airports in a cost-effective and value -for- money manner.

He said the airports in Nigeria have great potential but are currently operating at sub-optimal level due to factors that will have to be improved under the PPP programme.