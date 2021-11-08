Ministry, stakeholders cooperate to tackle national issues

Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi, has said that the Ministry through its Agency the National Space and Research Development Agency (NASRDA), is ready to collaborate with other stakeholders in order to tackle Insecurity, food challenges in the country.

The Minister stated this, during a courtesy visit by the Multi-Million Dollar Group of France and the President of PRO-ME-THENE Mr. Oliver Pierzs on Monday, in Abuja.

A statement signed by the Press Secretary to the minister, Miss Maryam Zakari said that the visit was based on their discussions with the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) on the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in the area of technology transfer, space technology and other technological developments in the country.

Abdullahi also said that on the perspective of the Ministry, part of its priority is to develop space technology in the space agency to a level where it can be competitive globally.

Earlier, the President of PRO-ME-THENE Company said their visit is to collaborate with the ministry with the idea of mounting at least twenty Nano technological satellites before the year 2025 and this can help in tackling insecurity challenges in the country.

The Director-General of NARSDA, Dr. Haliru Ahmad Shaba who conveyed the group said that nano-tech satellite constellation will be useful to the country and of utmost assistance to the security challenges facing the nation.

