Ministry, stakeholders launch reference guide to combat wildlife, forest crimes in Nigeria

In other to tackle illegal wildlife, the environment ministry in collaboration with stakeholders recently launched the Rapid Reference Guild to combat wildlife and forest crimes in Nigeria. HELEN OJI reports.

The environment ministry had continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to support initiative towards the conservation of wildlife and biodiversity in the country. The Rapid Reference Guide is for prosecutors and investigators in combating illegal wildlife trade and this efforts are needed to resolve, restore, conserve, and sustainably manage Nigeria’s wildlife and biological resources. Nigeria has continued to fulfill its obligations as a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.”

Tackling illegal wildlife

According to the Minister of Environment, Mr Mohammed Abdullahi “Nigeria remains focused on tackling illegal wildlife and forest lands at the national, regional and international levels.”

The Minister said that the aims of the Launching are “to assist wildlife crime, prosecutors and investigators in determining what is minimally required in terms of evidence to build a case against those accused of wildlife and forest lands and also tackling climate change problems.”

He stressed that the objectives would also strengthen international cooperation and coordination among law enforcement agencies to increase the knowledge of prosecutors and investigators on the handling of wildlife and forestry-related issues.

“Nigeria has taken several groundbreaking measures to tackle illegal wildlife trade. These include the watching and implementation of the national strategy to combat illegal wildlife trade coordination of the wildlife Enforcement Task Force launching of the National Park Forest policy by legality standards. I’ll also be unveiling the launching of the rapid Reference Guide for judges and prosecutors to facilitate the prosecution of wildlife forest criminals. Reference Guide is a collection of relevant and excellent laws about wildlife from in Nigeria and also includes an excerpt from the national guidelines for prosecutors in the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” He said.

Abdullahi also noted that the Nigerian government was committed to the implementation and adherence to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora “CITES” laws and regulations as well as to honour global agreements, conventions and treaties.

Limiting conservation

Also speaking, The Director of Forestry Ministry of Environment, represented by Mr Razak Adekola said wildlife Crime in Nigeria has become a challenge, limiting the conservation efforts of the government and other partners in the achievement of sustainable forest management.

He said; “The recognition of this feat is critical and timely, as human cannot exist in isolation from nature, the ecosystem, economies and societies share a strong boundary of interconnectivity, the gradual loss of important systems and their services, which are super difficult to replace, as detrimental effects on the budgets and can result in massive environmental crisis, if not properly contained. The importance of this celebration as a member state is to raise sufficient awareness in all the nooks and crannies of the country, or the need to conserve our critically endangered species and also to encourage sustainable management protein system Biodiversity for a more balanced ecosystem.”

“The rapid response guide would help to proffer direction for the judicial officers in the prosecution and the overall justice system session regarding wildlife material.

The Assistant Conservator General of the National Parks Service, Dr Mohammed Kabir said that the National Park Service was at the forefront of protecting and conserving the wildlife and their habitats in the national parks.

“Today, we have about 20,000 land kilometres of an area which is about 3% of the total land area of this country that is managed as a protected area in the national parks, we are also happy to inform this gathering that apart from the seven National Parks we have in this country ten more have been established, bringing the number to seventeen, with this number, we believe that a lot of effort will be put into managing the biodiversity in these areas,” Kabir said.

He reiterated the commitment of the Service to ensuring that all these areas within the management of the National Parks are free from negative activities.

More attention

Representative of the German government, Mr Matthias Dold, said that combating wildlife and forest crime is extremely important, and deserves more attention than it usually receives.

He noted that the German government is committed to continuing its support for UNODC and the Nigerian Ministry of Environment so that the proud Nigerian elephant can once again roam the land in tranquillity.

According to him, “Nigeria has become a key source, destination and transit country for the international illegal wildlife trade over the last decade. It is the people of Nigeria that suffer most from this.”

“We are aware that a lot remains to be done, as you know, the best solutions for Nigerian problems, are Nigerian solutions. It is therefore important that the Nigerian Ministry of Environment leads on this issue and that it continues its commitment, UNODC, I am sure, will continue its invaluable assistance, as we celebrate World Wildlife Day today, I am proud to represent a government that has supported the important fight against wildlife crime, through its support to UNODC,” he explained.

Mr Dold said that the National Strategy to Combat Wildlife and Forest Crime in Nigeria 2022-2026, would contribute to strengthening the legal framework and the capacities to prevent, detect, interdict, investigate and prosecute wildlife and forest crimes as well as crimes in the fisheries factor.

He said these achievements have been reached with the assistance of UNODC, working towards combating wildlife crime, supported by the German government.

Protection

Country Representative, UNODC, Mr Oliver Stolp said the UNDOC guide would equip investigators and prosecutors alike with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively develop and present cases with the appropriate potential to deter future offenders.

He said; “We all know that a lot remains to be done. And this work although it also presents an opportunity, and then obligation for all of us to renew our commitments to protecting life on land and life on the water. It’s been a year since the national strategy was launched. So we must start to measure and monitor the implementation of the national strategy.”

According to him “Nigeria is not alone in this fight and can count on the partnership and financial support of the government of Germany, UK, and the US as well as the EU, all supporting a variety of projects and initiatives, including those implemented by UNODC. We, therefore, are confident that together we can achieve that vision laid out to the national strategy of Nigeria free of wildlife crime.”

Head United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Global Programme For Crimes, Hanny Cueva-Beteta commended the Nigerian government for addressing wildlife and forest crime.

Cueva-Beteta said; “The illicit trade in wildlife and forest products represents a serious threat to Nigeria’s biodiversity economy and sustainable development. And research is showing that trafficking in illicit wildlife and forest products is a problem that is, unfortunately, increasing in Nigeria, in particular the issue of being a transit country.”

She also reiterated that UNODC would continue to work with Nigeria and other partners towards improving the rapid Reference Guide.

Cueva-Beteta said; “For example, after just 18 months of using a similar guide in Kenya, the rate of conviction rose from 24% to over 80% and the current rate is at around 90%, similar in Botswana. The Rates of imprisonment for Ivory-related cases rose from 13% to over 92% in just over a year through the use of a specifically developed tool. So we are hopeful to see similar results in Nigeria and UNODC sets ready to continue working with you and our other partners towards tangible results. We also look forward to working with you on updating and improving the rapid Reference Guide, when key legislative amendments take place, these documents should be seen as a living document that will be improved and updated over time.”

