Ministry, Taraba state collaborate to develop Nigeria’s economy

The Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and the Taraba State Government have partnered in the area of Science, Technology and Innovation to develop the economy.

The Minister said this when he had audience with Taraba State Governor, His Excellency, Architect Darius Dickson Ishaku in his Office on Monday, in Abuja.

According to the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu that the Federal Government is committed in helping the State restore its affected facilities of Bio Technology Centre under the ministry that was vandalized during the Endsars protest.

He expressed FG’s commitment to work very closely with the State government in order to reposition the country technologically.

Adding, he said the Nation is gradually moving from resource to knowledge-based economy through the efforts of the Ministry by making sure that certain policies are put in place to achieve a common purpose.

Earlier, the Governor of Taraba State Architect Darius Ishaku said his visit to the ministry is to appeal to the Hon. Minister to resuscitate the vandalized Bio Technology Centre that was destroyed during the Endears protests in the state.

He also appreciated the Ministry’s effort and cooperation through STI especially in the area of Bio Technology Development and other Agencies.

The Governor also added that the ministry was helping the farmers in the state using machine technology located in Jalingo for production of bricks and drying of fish.