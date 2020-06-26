Ministry, UNESCO partner on industrial parks

The Ministry of Science and Technology is set to partner with UNESCO to establish a model Science and Technology parks in Sheda Science and Technology Complex (SHESCO), Kwali Abuja.

The Minister of State for Science and Technology, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi, disclosed this in his opening remarks at the Nigerian Triple Helix Roundtable Webinar with the topic: ‘’How Innovation Drives Economic Development” on Thursday, in Abuja.

According to the Minister, “the parks project is modeled after the Triple Helix Mode for forging strategic alliances among government and academia.”

Abdullahi further said that the park will ensure efficient scientific transfer and technological breakthroughs from academia and research institutes to industries and businesses.

Adding, he said, “The park project will also provide start-ups with cheap space, facilities and business advisory while evolving a system that encourages and rewards innovation.”

The Minister further said that a platform that will facilitate patenting of innovation and protection of intellectual property would be created by the park project.

He said “The ministry has put in place different initiatives, policies and programs to exploit and commercialize research results. Some of the initiatives are Science and Technology Park, Technology Incubation Centres (TICs), Technology Cluster Project.

“we are pursuing various collaborations to enhance our technological capabilities to drive the economy through innovation and we are very much committed towards the actualization of these policies and projects”

Other participants at the Webinar included Professor Suleiman Bogoro (Executive Secretary, TETFUND), Onyeche Tifase (M.D Siemens Nigeria), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa (President, Pharmaceuticals of Nigeria) and Tope Toogun (Chairman Technical Committee Nigerian Triple Helix Roundtable).

