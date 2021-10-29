Minna airport gets 5 more security towers

The federal government has approved the erection of five more watch towers at the Minna Airport in Niger state towards upgrading the security of the airport against vandalism and banditry.

The airport manager, Alhaji Ahmed Adamu, disclosed this Friday during an awareness seminar held for host communities.

Adamu said the additional security watch towers will further strengthen the protection of the Airport Perimeter Fence and the inclusion of vandals into it.

According to him, the towers will also serve as surveillance against banditry activities, adding that armed air force men were being deployed to the towers.

“The management of Minna Airport hereby solicits for the cooperation of all and sundry, especially communities surrounding the airport to stop these acts of vandalism at the airport,” he said.

He stressed the need for traditional rulers and other community leaders to educate the people on the dangers of vandalism not only on the Minna airport but also other airports.

He decried the acts of some villagers who cut the Perimeter Fence wires of the Airport just to get to lush grasses instead of approaching management to enter through main gates.

“The security of the airport is the responsibility of all of us. It is paramount to the government and this is why we are paying adequate attention to the security of villages around the airport. The villagers are advised to report suspicious movements to security agencies or the airport management for necessary action.”

In a remark, the district head of Maikunkele, AlhajiAliyu Usman, commended the airport management for the robust relationship with the host communities.

He vowed continued support and cooperation of his people while urging the airport management to relax some of the stringent measures inhibiting the movement of locals.